Leave Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock to the Savages

Before there was Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), there was Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) and the Sears catalog. Before there was a Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), there were SHLD department stores in working-class neighborhoods around the U.S.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS ), Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL ) and such brands as Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard, all came out of Sears. The first attempt to build a service like the modern internet, Prodigy, began with SHLD. At one time, the company owned Dean Witter and Coldwell Banker.

Until Walmart overtook it in 1990, Sears was America’s biggest retailer. The company owned both National Tire & Battery and Lands’ End. In the 1970s the Sears Tower in Chicago was the tallest building in the world.

Many investors, including InvestorPlace readers, see the fall of SHLD stock as a peculiar American tragedy. The company became too vast and its management became too distant. The lesson is that size will not save you, that businesses must remain lean, hungry and focused to stay on top, and that anyone can fall.

Sears Stock and the Tragedy of Eddie Lampert

The fall of Sears stock was already foreseen when hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert merged it with Kmart to create the present SHLD in 2004. He is also, now, part of the tragedy.

Lampert is the harder side of Sears. A follower of Ayn Rand ( according to Wikipedia), he was said to be worth $3.8 billion as recently as 2006. By last August, his net worth was estimated at $2.2 billion.

Lampert’s fortune was caught trying to save the company. Warren Buffett saw this coming as far back as 2005. SHLD’s margins were too large, its distribution system too cumbersome and its stores already felt backward, he said.

He was right.

What Can Be Salvaged From SHLD Stock?

SHLD is now a Grey Gardens of retailing. Anyone can see it in a walkthrough. Empty shelves, listless employees — predicting the date of its demise has become a cottage industry.

