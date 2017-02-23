Drop Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Stock Before It Drops You

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) rose sharply in response to the company’s Q4 earnings report, but investors should consider fading the rally in WMT stock.

While the market loved the results, there were a lot of things not to love. Most importantly, Walmart’s earnings continue to compress, and the valuation continues to expand. This dynamic is making WMT stock unnecessarily risky.

With competitive pressures from companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) only intensifying, Walmart stock looks like a sell here.

There are some clear positive trends for WMT stock. Over the past several years, Walmart has had difficulty getting both traffic and average ticket to trend the same way — higher prices have resulted in lower traffic, and lower prices have resulted in higher traffic. This is natural for a department store with a particularly price-elastic audience.

It is encouraging, then, that WMT has managed to report three consecutive quarters of gains in both traffic and average ticket. Competition remains stiff, but Walmart appears to be stealing back market share from the dollar stores.

Importantly, Walmart is regaining this market share without slashing prices.



Click to Enlarge

Moreover, Walmart’s online grocery business continues to grow, with pick-up service expansion driving most of that growth.

There are signs that market food deflation, which negatively impacted WMT food comps by roughly 90 basis points in the quarter, is turning the corner. That is a natural tailwind for further Walmart grocery gains. Prices at the pump are also rising, and that added 70 basis points of comp growth at Sam’s Club in the quarter.

Why I Am Avoiding WMT Stock

Overall, there are several near-term trends which look favorable for Walmart’s business. On the surface, WMT’s gains make sense.

Beneath the surface, though, is an ugly truth about Walmart’s underlying business performance: Walmart is making less and less money, and the trend isn’t reversing.

Walmart’s operating income was down to $22.8 million this year, from more than $27 million in fiscal 2015, and is guided to be even lower next year. That is a huge operating income decline of almost 20% in three years. Earnings per share, meanwhile, have fallen from $5.07 in 2015 to $4.32 last year. WMT management is guiding for further compression with $4.30 in fiscal 2018.

As opposed to Walmart stock falling, though, the valuation has instead grown richer. Over the past five years, WMT has traded right around 15 times trailing earnings. Today, the stock’s price-to-earnings multiple is over 16.5 (a 10% expansion). That inherently means there is more risk in Walmart’s valuation today then there has been over the past five years. Is that justified? Where is the growth going to come from?

This is where the bulls raise their hands and tout Walmart’s e-commerce growth potential.

Next Page