7 Blue-Chip Stocks That Are Flush With Cash

Cash is king. It not only drives growth, but it permits flexibility. And it’s the reason why so many blue-chip stocks are flush with it.

Blue-chip stocks with tons of cash are more likely to survive downturns in business or the economy, and can choose whether to deploy their greenbacks toward growth, R&D, share buybacks or dividends.

When thinking about which stocks to buy for my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio, blue-chip stocks with tons of cash are going to be important players.

Here are seven blue-chip stocks to consider for your own portfolio that happens to have tons of cash.

