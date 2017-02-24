7 REITs That Should Be Condemned

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting tools for long-term investors. They allow individuals to get involved in the real estate sector with more of an ownership stake than just holding common stock in a company. REITs are set up so that investors are essentially business partners. And given that relationship, REITs by law are required to pay out 90% of their income to shareholders.

This can be a very nice investment that in good times can see the stock value and their above-average dividends grow. The are relatively safe investments and are usually very good in a time of expanding economic growth.

But as we’ve seen, this recovery is unique from others in the past. Not only is the economy recovering, it’s transitioning. Brick-and-mortar stores are finding it harder to make money; shopping malls are losing tenants to online; and it’s the same in the travel business, as price shopping is popular online and deals are more important that hotel loyalty programs.

This is having a rippling effect in the REIT sectors servicing these businesses. Which is why it’s crucial you know about these seven REITS that you should absolutely steer clear from in the near term.

