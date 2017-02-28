7 Stocks That Will Hit All-Time Highs in 2017

Broad markets continue to perform well in 2017. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, as silly as it is, has set an all-time record for consecutive closing highs. The S&P 500 similarly is at a record. Consumer confidence and other macro indicators, too, are flashing green.

Source: Shutterstock

Perhaps most bullish is the fact that many investors remain skeptical of this year’s performance, creating a classic “wall of worry” situation that usually implies the end markets have more room to run.

With industries like retail still normalizing after election-year disruption, and signs of strength in a number of cyclicals, there’s likely still more upside in broad markets.

Should that upside come, equities across the board should benefit. But for these seven stocks, further buying by investors not only would push the stocks higher, but set new records of their own.

