Should I Buy Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Last Friday, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) reported disappointing results for the fourth quarter. Earnings came to 23 cents a share and revenues were $31.5 billion. Yet the Street was looking for earnings of 64 cents a share and revenues of nearly $37 billion. CVX stock dropped about 2.4% on the news.

The company blamed pressures on margins from the refining business, which suffered a 65% drop in earnings to $357 million, and also heavier tax charges. No doubt, the relatively low prices in crude oil and gas prices continue to have an impact.

Keep in mind that Chevron stock has already had a big move, as Wall Street has anticipated a turnaround in the core operations. During the past year, CVX stock has logged an impressive 27% return.

So perhaps it is time for investors to hold off? Or is there still more room for upside on Chevron stock? Let’s take a look at three pros and three cons.

CVX Stock Pros

Transformation: The roots of Chevron go back to the 1870s, which means the company knows how to manage through wrenching changes and remain a dominant operator. Keep in mind that CVX is the second-largest oil company in the U.S.

With the volatility in crude prices during the last couple years, the company has certainly taken swift actions to adapt. Last year, there was a 34% cut in capital expenditures to $11.6 billion. There was also a 9% drop in operating expenses to $2.5 billion. And Chevron plans to continue with its cost-cutting efforts for 2017.

Despite all this, the company is still mindful of its long-term sustainability. To this end, CVX expects to plow resources into key investments, such as the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects in Australia, deepwater projects in the Gulf of Mexico and drilling in the Permian basin (based in Texas and New Mexico). In fact, the Permian fields could account for a hefty 25% of production by 2025.

The Trump Factor: It’s obvious that the administration plans to pursue aggressively pro-energy policies. Of course, President Trump has wasted little time with this. Just last week, he signed an executive order that allowed for the construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

What’s more, Trump has nominated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) Rex Tillerson for the exalted position of Secretary of State. But there are other key nominations as well. For example, Trump has named Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to run the Environmental Protection Agency and former Texas governor Rick Perry to head the Energy Department.

So going forward, there will likely be much fewer regulations for oil producers, such as with permitting, leasing and even environmental restrictions. Overall, these will not only mean improved margins but also the potential to expand production at a quicker pace.

Dividend and Financials: For 29 consecutive years, Chevron has increased its dividend payout. Currently, the yield is 3.71%. As a result, CVX stock has been able to produce average total returns of 8.6% for the past decade.

The company also continues to generate substantial cash flows to maintain its favorable stance on its dividend. Last year, Chevron reported operating cash flows of $12.8 billion.

