Should I Buy Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

When writing a pros/cons article on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ), I admittedly did not have much trouble coming up with the cons. Let’s face it, the company has been an absolute disaster for investors: During the past year, VRX stock is off a grueling 85%.

This is a cautionary case of how even some of the world’s best investors can get ensnared in a horrendous trade. Just some of the losers include ValueAct, T. Rowe Price, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb and of course, Pershing Square Capital Management’s Bill Ackman.

According to a CNBC interview, Ackman noted, “We went off the reservation. We made one very big mistake taking a passive position in Valeant.”

Grim, right? Definitely. But this does not necessarily mean VRX stock is a lost cause. Hey, when it comes to investing, some of the best opportunities are deep value plays.

So what are some things to consider with Valeant stock? Well, let’s take a look:

VRX Stock: Three Pros

Restructuring: Joseph Papa came on board as CEO back in May and has wasted little time in making important changes. Then again, he has had a standout career in the pharmaceutical industry. Before joining Valeant Pharmaceuticals, he was the CEO of Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: PRGO ).

As for Papa’s turnaround plan, the key focus has been on stabilizing the operations. No doubt, this has meant heavy cost cutting. Although, perhaps the most important part of the strategy has been the sell-off of assets. Some of the recent transactions have netted a hefty $2.1 billion, such as with the unloading of segments like Dendreon and CeraVe.

But going forward, there will likely be other important deals. Some of the likely candidates include Salix Pharmaceuticals and the surgical equipment unit of Bausch & Lomb.

Innovation: Papa appears to be serious about ramping up efforts for much better drug development. For example, VRX has 43 research and development facilities, which have over 1,000 employees. Papa has also ramped up R&D expenditures 38% on a year-over-year basis.

For this year, VRX actually has over 50 product launches expected. For instance, one promising treatment is Brodalumab, which is focused on severe psoriasis. The total market opportunity is $10 billion.

Then there is Latanoprostene Bunod. It is a treatment for glaucoma — and the market size is about $1.6 billion.

Valuation: VRX stock is really cheap. Consider that the price-to-sales ratio is a mere 0.49. For the most part, a more typical multiple would be 3X or more, as with companies like Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK ), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE ) or Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY ).

Of course, the low valuation of VRX is not without reason! But then again, the market cap is at a level — at about $4.6 billion — that can be easily moved. In other words, an unexpected windfall from an asset sale could have a big effect on the stock price.

