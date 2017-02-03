Should You Buy Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) used to be the unparalleled natural foods leader. It used to be the only real option, in much of America anyway, to find natural, organic and healthier foods. The company rode its first-mover position to dominance and WFM stock soared.

But as so often happens in capitalist economies, the competition arrived soon after.

Earlier this decade, WFM stock seemed unstoppable. Now shares of the organic grocer have fallen by half from their prior peak, as investors fret over Whole Foods’ slowing growth rate and mounting competitive problems.

A downturn in food prices hasn’t helped either. Are the 365 stores and WFM stock’s dividend enough to support the share price here, or will it continue to fall?

WFM Stock Cons

Grocery Deflation Cycle: There has been a big problem for grocery stores as a sector: deflation in food prices. Many common staples have dropped and then dropped some more in price. Eggs, various meats, cereals and even produce have been under heavy pressure. In theory, you’d think this would cause higher margins for grocery stores. Generally cheaper input prices are good for business. However, it hasn’t worked that way for grocery stores.

This is because grocery stores are profoundly competitive. There’s very little moat around them — most stores compete tooth and nail against various other grocery stores, not to mention Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ). Customers generally have limited loyalty to individual stores, and are intensely cost-sensitive. Think gas stations as a comparable business.

As such, when food prices decline, grocery stores pass this along to customers. Otherwise, the store across the street does, and you lose your shoppers. Thus, when grocery prices fall, stores are forced to push through virtually all the potential cost savings. However, stores are stuck with fixed overhead. Lease costs, wages and other costs don’t diminish when food prices fall. When total revenues fall then it ends up eating a fair chunk of the company’s overall profitability. Whole Foods finds protection, to some degree, in its stronger brand, but it is not immune.

Too Much Competition: There is a related issue; the sector now finds itself with too much competition. Grocery stores had a good period, particularly ones riding the organic trend. That caused management teams to expand heavily. Trader Joe’s, for example, had just 300 stores in 2013. It’s up to 460 now. And according to a recent Deutsche Bank comparison, a basket of 77 similar products was priced 21% cheaper at Trader Joe’s as compared with Whole Foods. Trader Joe’s is hardly the only threat. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM ) has grown revenues 22% a year compounded over the past five years, and notched a 20% increase over the past 12 months.

After this rapid expansion in the upscale grocery department, a period of store closings — or at minimum reduced growth — and retrenchment is needed to reduce the overall competition level and let profit margins tick up a few basis points.

Expensive WFM Stock: Yes, I know WFM stock has lost roughly half its value since its 2013 peak. But that doesn’t automatically make it cheap. In fact, WFM stock continues to trade at above a price-earnings ratio of 20. Sprouts, with its robust growth rate, trades at 20 times earnings as well. When given the option of a company growing at 20%/year such as Sprouts or Whole Foods with its shrinking earnings, you should generally pick the former.

Grocery stores, due to their low margins, tend to trade at modest P/E ratios. Walmart is far more than just a grocery store, but it is a similar low-margin business and sells plenty of food. WMT stock is at just 14 times earnings. Pureplay grocer competitor Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) trades at 16 times earnings. It’s hard to argue for paying a premium on WFM stock given its recent operational issues.

Next Page