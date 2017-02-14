SodaStream International Ltd (SODA) Stock Should Fizz After Q4 Earnings

The concern surrounding the fourth-quarter earnings report from SodaStream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA ) on Wednesday has to be focused on expectations. SODA stock has roughly quadrupled from lows of just under a year ago; SodaStream earnings have crushed estimates in each of its last three quarters.

Analyst estimates for the quarter project 25% earnings per share growth and a 10%-plus increase in revenue. Those are figures in line with year-to-date performance — even though the fourth quarter offers a tougher comparison for SODA.

All told, there’s a reasonable amount of optimism ahead of SodaStream earnings. SODA stock now trades at about 27x consensus 2016 EPS plus nearly $2 per share in cash — its highest earnings multiple since its glory days earlier this decade. That was before SODA plummeted to below $12 in early 2016, and before the company pivoted from offering at-home soda to a focus on healthier flavored sparkling water.

Clearly, that pivot was worked — the question is whether the recent success is priced in at this point. Q4 likely will provide an answer to that question. That answer, in turn, likely will move SODA stock sharply. But in which direction?

Why SodaStream Earnings Matter This Quarter

SodaStream earnings in Q4 2015 weren’t exactly impressive. Constant-currency revenue declined almost 2%, with Americas revenue down 19% as reported. Adjusted EPS declined to 24 cents from 35 cents.

That said, the report did beat analyst expectations, and SODA stock gained coming out of the release. SodaStream was near an all-time low before the release, to be sure, but there was enough in Q4 to stoke a bit of optimism. Sales and marketing spend, which had been cut sharply, declined at a much faster rate than sales. Currency aside, performance was almost flat. And consumables sales were down just 3%, which seemed to imply that, at the least, there was dedicated core base of SodaStream users.

With the company changing its strategy — and the name of its flagship product to a “Sparkling Water Maker”, de-emphasizing soda — there was a hope for a turnaround that combined the existing user base with success attracting new, healthy and/or eco-friendly consumers.

What a difference a year makes. Heading into Q4 last year, SODA stock was down almost 85% from 2013 highs. A year later, the turnaround narrative has taken hold, and SodaStream has gained over 300% from its 52-week low, set just ahead of last year’s report.

But those gains change the narrative this year. An “OK” quarter a year ago boosted the stock, as expectations were low. It’s just the opposite this year. Even with comparisons a bit tougher, particularly in terms of cost-cutting and margins, expectations look high. And that could set SODA stock up for a tumble.

Next Page