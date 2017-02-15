Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Pops on Q4 Earnings, Sales

Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA ) stock was surging on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Source: Flickr

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Sodastream International Ltd reported earnings per share of 71 cents. The company’s earnings per share from the fourth quarter of 2015 was 24 cents. Wall Street was expecting SODA to report earnings per share of 36 cents for the quarter.

Sodastream International Ltd reported revenue of $131.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. This represents a roughly 17% increase over the revenue of $112.9 million reported during the same time last year.

Sodastream International Ltd revenue was $74.8 million in Western Europe, $36.1 million in The Americas, $14.9 million in Asia-Pacific and $6.0 million in Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenue by region for the same time in 2015 was $63.2 million, $30.0 million, $13.7 million and $6.0 respectively.

Net income reported by Sodastream International Ltd in the fourth quarter of the year was $15.6 million. This is up 213% over the net income of $5.0 million that was reported during the same period of the year prior.

Sodastream International Ltd reported operating income of $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The sparkling water company’s operating income from the fourth quarter of 2015 was $6.2 million.

“I am very pleased with the strong momentum we built throughout the year which continued in the fourth quarter with robust revenue growth and record high operating income,” Daniel Birnbaum, CEO of Sodastream International Ltd, said in a statement.

SODA stock was up 6% as of Wednesday morning and is up 29% year-to-date.