South Carolina Boeing Co (BA) Workers Reject Unionization

South Carolina Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) workers have voted against unionization.

The Boeing Co workers in South Carolina were extremely against unionization. Of the 2,828 voting workers in the state, 2,097 of them voted against the attempt to unionize. That’s roughly 74% of the workers.

The vote was to see if Boeing Co workers would join the International Association of Machinists. Now that the workers have rejected the unionization attempt, supporters will have to wait another year before they can call for workers to vote again.

Boeing Co vice president and general manager Joan Robinson-Berry was happy with the vote. The company is preparing for a visit from President Donald Trump and didn’t want workers to unionize. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has spoken out against unions and has said they aren’t needed in the state, reports Fox News.

Boeing Co’s facility in South Carolina handles the production of its new Dreamliner aircraft. The state is one of the least unionized in the country. It is possible that this is why BA chose to open the facility in the state back in 2009.

Among the International Association of Machinists’ arguments for employees were the benefits of a union. This include claims that it can offer more organization, consistency and higher pay. Boeing workers in Washington are paid $31 per hour, as compared to $24 per hour in South Carolina.

“The union also affects your immediate managers,” Al Reatz, a retried Boeing Co manager, told workers in a recording obtained by The New York Times. “They can start coming in in the mornings, and they’ll also know what they’re doing each day.”

BA stock was up slightly as of noon Thursday.