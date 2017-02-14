Red Flags are Waving in the Last Place We Want Them

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sam Collins will return on Feb. 21.

Based on nothing more than a quick glance at Monday’s action for the S&P 500 and the echoes of last week’s headlines (that stocks tore into record-high territory), it would be easy to decide to be a buyer. When one takes a step back though — and sees just how far we’ve come since November without a clear reason — it gets considerably more challenging to be excited about the market’s near-term prospects.

Yesterday, the S&P 500 rallied 12.15 points, or 0.52%, to end the day at 2,328.25. Basic materials once again led the way with a 1.13% advance, while telecom — the only losing sector for the session — fell 0.37%. The telco stocks retreated mostly on the news that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) was re-introducing an unlimited data plan that will almost assuredly force other wireless providers to respond. Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE ) came out as the best of the best, gaining 8.4% following reports that Chinese demand for high-quality steel is essentially insatiable.

Bond prices fell a bit, and yields edged a little lower in response; neither moved definitively. Ditto for the U.S. dollar, though its small gain on Monday extends what has turned into a two-week rally … tepid though it may be. Crude oil closed a hair higher, as did gold.

The lethargic effort from bonds and commodities suggests traders have adopted a “wait and see” mindset, knowing the equity market’s undertow is technically bullish, but perhaps sensing this rally is ready to take a break. Perhaps it’s even ready to make a full-blown swing in the other direction, with the S&P 500 now up 7.3% from its early November low.

It’s an understandable concern, given the market’s breadth and depth. The NYSE’s advancer/decliner ratio was 1.5 to 1.0; 1768 of its listings closed higher for the session while 1172 fell. For the Big Board, 68% of its volume was “up” volume, and 31% of it was “down.” For the Nasdaq, 58% of its volume was “up” and 41% of it was “down,” with an advance/decline ratio of 1621/1171. That seems healthy, as does the Nasdaq Composite’s gain of 0.52% and close at a record-high close of 5763.96. Overall volume remains quite unimpressive though, when it should be increasing; a rally has to gather more and more participants on the way up if it’s to last.

Next Page