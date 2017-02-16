Spotify Hiring 1,000 in New York, Moving HQ to World Trade Center

Spotify continues its push to become the biggest music-streaming app in the planet, announcing more plans to expand in the U.S.

The app’s creators revealed that its services will be improved and broadened as the company is moving its headquarters to the World Trade Center. Additionally, Spotify is hiring 1,000 people in New York City.

The move will be complete by 2018, and it is part of a larger effort by the company to add more artists and songs to its library. Company general counsel Horacio Gutierrez said the move gives the company access to “the most diverse talent market in the world.”

Spotify currently offers both a free service and a pay-for offering. The free version allows for limited skips and lengthy advertisements, while the premium version of it allows you to listen to an unlimited amount of music with no ads and no restrictions.

The jobs that will be added will occur in the app’s operations segment, as well as product and engineering, music industry relations, content and editorial. Spotify will receive $11 million in rent credits as part of the government’s effort to bring companies to the World Trade Center.

So far, the company has more than 20 million paying customers around the globe. It still has some length to go to reach the number of subscribers that Pandora, Apple Music and other services have.

More From InvestorPlace