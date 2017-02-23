Sprint Corp (S) Stock’s Best Bet: Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

Speculation is mounting that T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) will buy Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH ), America’s second-largest satellite service. Once thought to be a good candidate for both T-Mobile and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ), it appears as though T-Mobile has the inside track, which should hurt Sprint stock.

Or does it?

Negotiations are not taking place right now because competing bidders in the FCC’s spectrum auction aren’t allowed to communicate with each other, and won’t be until the auction ends in the near future.

Thus, any tie-up at the moment is pure fantasy — a game that Sprint stock analysts and media (including myself) seem all too ready to play.

T-Mobile and Dish

T-Mobile CEO John Legere laid out the rationale for DISH seeking a wireless partner at the Consumer Electronics Show in early January.

“Rumors for years that (Dish is) getting into wireless, it’s a declining TV business and it has a big pile of spectrum. This is going to run its course in 2017,” Legere told the CES audience. “By the end of 2017, Dish will not be a standalone entity. So dealer, next hand of cards. Charlie (Dish CEO Charlie Engren), thanks for playing.”

T-Mobile just delivered strong fourth-quarter profits that beat analyst expectations. Adding more than 8 million subscribers for the third consecutive year, four wireless carriers is proving to be good for consumers, making a T-Mobile/Sprint tie-up less likely to get approval from the Trump administration.

So, DISH either saddles up to T-Mobile or Sprint.

Wireless expert Mark Lowenstein believes that the wireless companies will ultimately need the cable companies as much as they currently need wireless.

“Owning Charter will help Verizon’s in 5G, and getting to a more critical mass in broadband homes provides Verizon with more options in a hybrid fixed/mobile broadband world,” Lowenstein recently wrote in FierceWireless. “The worlds of cable and wireless will ultimately merge in some form.”

Therefore, in his opinion (and I tend to agree), it makes perfect sense for T-Mobile to merge with Dish Network or Charter.

However, given T-Mobile and Dish already had merger discussions back in 2015 — which failed due to valuation concerns — Legere and Engren are already familiar with each other and the sticking points from previous negotiations, making a deal more likely a second time around.

Plus, if Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) is in fact interested in acquiring Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ), T-Mobile is less likely to be able to pull off such a deal even with the backing of parent Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DTEGY ).

T-Mobile and Dish would be more a merger of equals, if there was such a thing.

Next Page