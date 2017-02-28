Could SoftBank CEO Produce a Win for Sprint Corp (S) Stock?

A lot of analysts have been warning readers about Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) even while the stock has risen over the last year.

I was among them.

Seen solely through fundamentals, Sprint looks like an investment that could blow up in your face, as our Will Ashworth noted recently. The company doesn’t make money, and hasn’t for years. It has fallen from number three to number four in the U.S. mobile race. It was loaded with debt upon its 2013 takeover by Softbank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF ). All its operating cash flow goes out the door in the form of capital expenditure.

But the shares keep going up. You could have gotten this stock for about $3 per share a year ago, while it opened for trade Feb. 28 at $8.92. And today’s buyers are going in with big expectations.

What they are expecting is a take-out.

Sprint Change of Heart

Apparently, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son is willing to cede control in order to win a merger with T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ), which is 65% owned by Deutsche Telekom.

The two companies are reportedly in preliminary discussions over a merger although they can’t begin informal negotiations until after the latest U.S. spectrum auction concludes in April. It’s like those NFL trades that get lined up months in advance of when they can happen.

Sprint tried to buy T-Mobile a few years ago, and was shut down by U.S. regulators. At the time, Sprint was worth $36 billion and TMUS, as the target, was worth $30 billion. Now, thanks to the efforts of TMUS CEO John Legere, TMUS is worth $50 billion and Sprint is still worth $36 billion.

Obviously Legere, a formerly buttoned-down MIT graduate who grew out his hair, started wearing t-shirts and portrays himself on TV as a consumer advocate, happy to discuss everything wrong with his industry, is the right marketing man to be running the merged entity.

Besides, Son has a shiny new toy to play with and a shiny new strategy.

