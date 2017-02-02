Square Inc (SQ) Stock Is All About the Future, Not the Present

Despite its name, there’s nothing square about Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ). Within the vast, competitive field of consumer technology, SQ has one of the most exciting innovations. Payment transaction services is a big-league deal, especially if you’re a small business owner. The company’s super-cool credit card reader is compatible with a large number of popular smartphones, opening up tremendous possibilities. That’s the primary reason why people who bought Square stock love it so much.

But like any relationship, there is such a thing as going in too deep. One of the long-standing concerns regarding SQ stock is CEO Jack Dorsey.

Now, there’s no question this man is a genius and he can provide the Midas touch to any organization. The issue, of course, is that Mr. Dorsey is also the head executive of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ). That has a lot of SQ investors thinking, even if it’s just to themselves.

If you haven’t noticed, Twitter as a stock sorta, kinda, sucks. No matter how you look at it — whether against its initial public offering, or from the start of every year except this one — you will encounter nothing but pain and sorrow.

I’m not pinning that entirely on Dorsey. However, it is worth reminding that our prolific tweeter-in-chief has done almost nothing for Twitter the investment. It then is fair to ask how that might affect Square stock.

Let’s be frank — SQ stock is not backed by robust fundamentals. There’s a real argument that Square stock’s momentum is a combination of innovation and hopes and dreams. As InvestorPlace feature writer James Brumley notes, sales “continues to rise, but the loss continues to widen. It’s not the forward progress one would hope to see by this point.” Indeed, the profitability of SQ stock leaves a Titanic-sized gap for improvement.

Wall Street Is Loving Square Stock

It’s true that investors should be aware of these problems. However, I believe it doesn’t need to go beyond the usual standard of care for any financial asset. Yes, there’s a lot of ugly in Square stock today, but it’s all about what it may be tomorrow.

For starters, Wall Street is loving the play for SQ stock. Forecasting fundamentals that can shift rapidly as a tailwind, a number of analyst firms have upgraded their rating on SQ. Brumley neatly summarizes the sentiment. “When one person or organization says it, it’s dismissible. When two say it, it’s curious. When three say it, there’s something to it. But when four say it, it’s difficult to disagree with the budding consensus.”



Click to Enlarge

The catalyst for the bullishness is the company’s venture into business lending. Granted, it wasn’t much of a factor when the idea was initially conceived.

Even in its initial run, a lot of skepticism kept the lending division from truly affecting Square stock. However, in the second quarter of 2016, Square Capital’s loan origination volume jumped 123% year-over-year.

Hello Wall Street! SQ stock is up 38% since the news first broke.

