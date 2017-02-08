Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Offers Employees Free Legal Advice on Immigration, Travel Ban

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is offering free legal advice to employees for immigration and the current travel ban.

Starbucks Corporation sent out a letter to its employees on Monday to let them know that it is offering free legal advice on immigration and the travel ban put in place by President Donald Trump. The letter includes a special email that employees can contact with questions about the issues.

Starbucks Corporation is teaming up with Ernst & Young to provide legal advice to all of the company’s employees, as well as their families. Ernst & Young offers an immigration advisory program for companies. SBUX has also started getting in contact with employees that have visas from one of the countries included in the travel ban, reports CNNMoney.

The travel ban put in place by President Donald Trump has stirred action from company’s that don’t agree with it. Starbucks announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees across 75 countries over the next five years in response to the ban. Shortly after this announcement, Black Rifle Coffee Company announced plans to hire 10,000 veterans in the United States.

The travel ban put in place by President Donald Trump includes seven countries. They are Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Following the announcement of the travel ban, 97 tech companies came out against the move.

Viber, a mobile calling app, is one of the companies that is against the travel ban. In response to the ban, the app now allows users to call any mobile or landline number in one of the seven countries affected by the ban for free.