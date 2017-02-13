Starbucks, Lilly Pulitzer to Release 4 Limited Edition S’well Bottles

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is partnering up with Lilly Pulitzer to release four unique products.

The items in question are limited-edition S’well bottles, which are designed to keep your drink in the temperature of your choice for an extended period of time. The bottles are perfect for those who like products that function properly, while simultaneously offering a touch of artistry in their design.

The bottles are 17 ounces in volume and they are capable of keeping your drink hot all day long as they only starting cooling down after 24 hours. Alternately, you can add iced tea or some other cold drink and keep in that temperature for about 12 hours.

The Lilly Pulitzer and Starbucks creations come in four styles: Sirens Calling, Fresh Squeezed, Resort Escape Floral and Palm Beach Jungle. Each one brings about it a unique theme, and perhaps you will buy them all and use each of them for a drink that corresponds to their theme.

They will be available at more than 4,000 Starbucks locations around the country and you will be able to buy them for $39.95. They are not the cheapest products out there, but you are getting a piece of art that can help you get through the day for a reasonable price.

Other major retailers around the country will also be holding these S’well bottles.

SBUX stock is down 0.2% Monday.

