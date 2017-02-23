3 Reasons Investors Should Steer Clear of Under Armour Inc (UA) Stock

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA , NYSE: UA ) has had a tough few months. The firm’s most recent earnings report showed that the company’s margins declined significantly and management’s forward guidance for UAA stock was lackluster.

Still, there was somewhat of a silver lining for the stock, as the firm’s growth prospects in the athleisure market and connected fitness look promising. However, UA CEO Kevin Plank’s most recent public-relations snare adds to a growing list of reasons investors should be cautious about the company.

Under Armour Faces Several Problems

UA stock is operating in a very competitive environment against well-established players like Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ). While it’s true that UA has some exciting things happening when it comes to connected fitness gear, Under Armour still has a long way to go before its high-tech gear makes a real impact on its bottom line.

Last year, connected fitness ventures contributed just under 2% of the firm’s revenue, so investors are buying into a company that is mostly dependent on athletic apparel and footwear at the moment.

Another reason UA is a risky play is the company’s financial results. Under Armour saw its inventory increase by 17% in the final quarter of 2016 and its margins shrunk considerably. This is problematic looking forward, because Under Armour will need to find ways to sell off that excess inventory.

That will likely mean slashing prices, which will continue to shrink margins in the year ahead.

To make matters worse, UA stock is trading a quite a premium, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 44. Since the company is unlikely to see earnings growth of more than 4% or 5% this year, such a high P/E makes UA an expensive buy in the athletic apparel market.

