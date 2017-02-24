3 Stock Picks That Are PERFECT for Millennials

Millennials — love them or hate them, they are the crux of the workforce. Since the spring of 2015, those who are aged roughly 20 to 36 years have become the largest working demographic. Millennials are no longer the future of our society. The eldest of the group are the front face of our nation. Yet when it comes to investing, too many are suggesting stock picks that are awful for this generation.

Do an internet search for “stock picks for millennials.” Time and again, you will come across the same old names. A popular suggestion are the so-called “FANGs” — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ). Wow, how original! Others will suggest stalwarts like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ).

In this case, analysts are confusing millennial stocks with AARP stocks.

So many of these demographic-centric stock picks have it absolutely wrong. They are ignoring the fundamental advantage that millennials leverage — time! That means millennial stocks need to dial up the speculation factor. They have the luxury of time should things go awry. But in the opposite case, they will enjoy explosive growth in their money that simply won’t happen working a “nine-to-fiver.”

In order to fully extract the benefit of more time, stock picks for millennials need vision. Listen, I love me some XOM stock just like the next guy. Big oil is big business and they are seemingly invincible.

But how sure are we that oil will continue to be regarded as “black gold?” Already, we are seeing technology firms like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) radically change our society. Oil could be dead by the time millennials hit retirement age.

Finally, there’s the issue of price. It’s not the most important consideration, of course, but let’s be real — millennial stocks have to be reasonable. I don’t see the point of hawking expensive stock picks when the majority of college grads struggle to find jobs. Paying the rent and getting acclimated to a new life are more important than plunking over $800 for AMZN.

With all these things considered, here are three relevant stock picks that are perfect for millennials!

Next Page