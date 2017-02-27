3 ‘Goldilocks’ Stocks to Buy as Europe’s Growth Accelerates

If the data is any indication, Europe’s economy has turned the corner and is accelerating. That means investors should look for stocks to buy that will enable them to exploit this clear trend. At the same time, political and currency risks make buying pure play European stocks somewhat risky.

Source: Shutterstock

On Feb. 21, Markit reported that its flash purchasing managers’ index for the Eurozone, which measures economic growth, came in at 56, representing its highest level in nearly six years.

Moreover, job creation metrics reached a nine-and-a-half-year high, Markit stated. And the Eurozone’s two largest economies — France and Germany — had PMIs of 56.2 and 56.1, representing levels above the Eurozone average.

Despite the Eurozone’s strong economic rebound, it may not be a good idea to buy stocks of companies that get the vast majority of their revenue from the continent. That’s because the Eurozone does still face considerable political and currency risks in the near to medium term.

Specifically, there is a chance that France could look to exit the Eurozone (although no poll predicts that the French presidential candidate advocating an exit will win). Furthermore, German elections are coming up, while the euro could drop significantly against the dollar as the Federal Reserve raises U.S. interest rates and the European Central Bank’s monetary policy remains loose.

But American multinationals with high exposure to Europe should be at least somewhat insulated from those headline risks, given the fact that they are not actually based in Europe and that they obtain the majority of their revenue in currencies other than the euro. These should be looked at as “Goldilocks” picks that enable investors to benefit from the European recovery while avoiding the huge risk that buying the shares of European pure plays would present.

