3 Stocks to Buy for Their Coming Rebound

Earning season can be either a nightmare or blessing for investors — or an ideal opportunity for those sitting on the sidelines to pick up a beaten up stock at an attractive price.

Source: Shutterstock

Granted, there is a reason why stocks end up beaten up during earnings season. In Fitbit Inc’s (NYSE: FIT ) case, the company pre-announced a horrendous fourth quarter. Mattel, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAT ) sales suffered from a Christmas retail season slowdown while Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) signaled to the market that it won’t be growing at the rate it previously expected.

All three of these stocks are now trading at multiyear lows or even all-time lows, but investors with an appetite for some risk in their portfolio could take advantage of these down-but-not-out stocks.

So, here ‘s a look at why these beaten-down names are three stocks to buy for their coming rebound.

Next Page