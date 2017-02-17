3 Stocks to Buy That Love This Strong Dollar

The strong dollar of the past few years has proven to be a problem for many American companies. Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG ), for instance, has struggled with competition from Yamaha Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS: YAMCY ), as it sells in the strong dollar while Yamaha benefits from the weak yen. On its Q2 conference call last month, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG ) said the strong dollar has cost it a stunning amount: over $4 billion over the past four years, or fully two quarters’ worth of earnings.

But there are companies benefiting from the strong dollar — which might, in turn, suggest stocks to buy. Donald Trump has criticized the strong dollar, but it’s also not clear what the U.S. can do about it at the moment. And many of Trump’s potential policies are expected to be inflationary.

Meanwhile, expected interest rates from the Federal Reserve also could attract more dollar interest, given near-zero interest rates in Europe, in particular.

The strong dollar could continue — or strengthen. Normally, that would suggest buying companies that import goods, such as retailers. But the potential of a “border tax” could offset those benefits — and importers from China (whose currency is loosely tied to the dollar) won’t see much, if any, benefit. What investors should look for are U.S. multinationals with costs outside the U.S., or overseas companies that serve the U.S.

If the strong dollar gets even stronger, here are three securities that would benefit — and (perhaps) three stocks to buy now.

