3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Arista Networks Inc (ANET), Davita Inc (DVA) and Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

The streak ended for U.S. equities as markets stateside posted losses, including a 1.4% loss posted by the energy industry. The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained a fraction of a percentage and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.1%.

Several companies reported their earnings on Thursday, including Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET ), Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA ) and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG ).

Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Arista Networks shares were booming after the company reported on its latest earnings data.

The company unveiled that it earned $1.04 per share for its winter period, which was higher than the 82 cents per share that Wall Street had predicted in its consensus estimate.

Arista’s fourth quarter also saw revenue rise 33.6% as it tallied up to $328 million, also topping the $317 million that analysts were calling for over the three months.

The company’s gross profit margin was strong for the period at 64.4%, which beat the year-ago quarter of 64%. In the previous quarter, Arista had a gross profit margin of 64.6%.

For its current quarter, the company anticipates revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million with a gross profit margin in the range of 61% to 64%, as well as an operating margin of about 27%.

ANET stock grew 8.8% after the bell Thursday.

Next Page