3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Pandora Media Inc (P) and Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

U.S. stocks rebounded as the dollar was stronger against the yen, while yield-sensitive utilities fell 0.8%. The S&P 500 Index posted a 0.6% gain, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also surged 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.6% better by Thursday’s end.

Several companies reported on their latest quarterly data, including Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) and Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI ).

Here’s how they did:

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

Nvidia Corporation posted earnings that sent shares slightly higher yesterday evening.

The company’s net income came in at $655 million, or 99 cents per share over the three months. Excluding items, the company brought in $1.13 per share.

Revenue tallied up to $2.17 billion, growing more than 50% year-over-year from the $1.4 billion in the same quarter the previous year. Analysts were calling for net sales of $2.11 billion.

Nvidia’s graphics processing business is its strongest segment, and this revenue surged 57% year-over-year to $1.85 billion.

For the current quarter, the company expects revenue to be lower at $1.9 billion. The figure is higher than the $1.88 billion Wall Street is projecting.

NVDA stock grew 0.2% after Thursday’s market close.

