Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Melissa McCarthy Kia Ad Goes Viral

One of the hottest Super Bowl commercials for 2017 features Melissa McCarthy promoting the new Kia Niro hybrid crossover.

The Ghostbusters actress is on fire in this ad, which features a full minute of the artist attempting to save the world. While she does manage to put all her heart into the effort, she doesn’t exactly succeed and hilarity ensues.

McCarthy first shows up driving down a road in the 2017 Kia Niro, and arrives at a dock where she gets in a boat and rides away in an attempt to save the whale. Things don’t go as planned as the whale’s tale flips her boat over, sending the actress high in the sky before she falls into the ocean.

She is then seen driving again, this time to save the trees in a forest. Again, the movie star climbs a tree and holds on to it for dear life, but a lumberjack cuts it down with a chainsaw, and she falls into the sea.

In the third bit, McCarthy is riding towards an arctic region to save the ice caps. As she’s standing on thin ice, the world beneath her collapses as the ice crumbles and she falls into the ocean once again.

Finally, she tries to save the rhinos, which ultimately attack her and pick up the back of her shirt with their tusk. Check out the video below:

