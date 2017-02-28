Less than five years after the U.S. Justice Department shot down a merger of Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) on antitrust grounds, the third- and fourth-largest wireless companies are reportedly eager to give the deal another go. But prospective TMUS stock and S stock investors should sit on the sidelines while the drama plays out.

Japan’s Softbank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF ) is reportedly willing to cede its controlling interest in S to Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DTEGY ), which controls T-Mobile.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, spent $20.1 billion to buy a controlling stake in Sprint a few years ago. The wireless provider’s market cap now tops $36 billion, so it makes sense that the billionaire may be looking for an exit strategy.

What’s Going on With Sprint and T-Mobile?

Interestingly, news of the potential deal was leaked during the critical Federal Communications Commission spectrum auction where merger discussions are forbidden, so it remains unclear whether this is a trial balloon.

Of course, the wildcard in this mix is TMUS’ colorful CEO John Legere.

Legere certainly deserves credit for shaking up the wireless industry through innovative marketing, such as paying the early termination fees for customers who switch their service before their service contract expires.

He is far from foolish and loves the spotlight, taking delight in needling his rivals, including Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. It would make sense that Legere would want to run a merged company. If for some reason, Legere wasn’t a top dog, he would collect a payday of nearly $65 million if TMUS were sold, according to its latest proxy.

Legere’s winning way with words can change the fact that the wireless market is becoming increasingly commoditized as new entrants, including Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ), squeeze margins of incumbents such as T-Mobile, S, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ).

