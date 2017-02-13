Target Corporation (TGT): Apple Pay Is NOT Coming to Target Stores Soon

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) has no plans to use Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL ) anytime soon.

The tech company’s payment service has been around since 2014, allowing users to pay for products via the Apple Pay app on their phones. Most major retailers have added functionalities that allow the service as a form of payment for its products.

One notable company that has held out is Target, which said back in May 2015 that it had an open mind about adding Apple Pay and chip-and-pin cards. Five months later, the retailer added chip-and-pin cards but it has yet to add Apple Pay.

CEO Brian Cornell noted back then that the Silicon Valley company created a product that is awesome due to how convenient and easy to use it is. However, it appears as if Target will rely in its own technological expertise to make payment in its stores easier than ever.

Last month, the company announced that it would be adding its own mobile payment service but it is unclear if it will use QR code technology or NFC. The latter is quite simple as it allows consumers to pay for their items by scanning a code on their smartphone.

Target is rolling out a number of deals on Valentine’s Day, including candy and goodies bags.

TGT stock is down 1.3% Monday afternoon, while AAPL shares surged 1% to kick off the week.

