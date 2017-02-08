7 Tech Stocks That Are Bucking the Downtrend

U.S. equities are languishing on Wednesday as geopolitical uncertainty from President Trump’s immigration order to upcoming elections in Europe weigh on sentiment.

While large-cap stocks remain stable, the volatility and weakness is spreading in other assets from small-cap stocks to crude oil and high-yield corporate bonds.

Yet with correlations within the stock market breaking down, there are areas of strength that seem unfazed by the broader commotion. In many cases, these stocks are being driven higher thanks to positive earnings news or other individual factors representing a return to a “stock picker’s” environment not seen for months.

With the caveat that the overall market still looks vulnerable here amid extended sentiment measures, bullish investor positioning and policy uncertainty, here are seven tech stocks perking up:

