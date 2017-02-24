Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Just Entered Dangerous Territory

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) dropped sharply on Thursday following the company’s latest financial results. Tesla saw a narrower-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and revenue rose almost 90% on a year-over-year basis. However, TSLA stock holders seemed to focus on the company’s still-increasing cash burn rate that now raises “concern” for a new capital raise.

As a result of Thursday’s 6.45% selloff, the near- to possibly intermediate-term path of least resistance now appears to point lower.

In the bigger picture, Tesla stock remains constructively positioned. And I believe shares ultimately will provide further gains for long-term investors. But for now, even bulls might have to wear their bear costumes.

When I last discussed TSLA stock on Dec. 16, I offered that the stock increasingly looked ready to move higher off the lower end of its bigger-picture trading range with a near-term upside target around the $215 area. This upside price target was reached just a few days later as the stock rallied a quick 8%.

As a quick reminder before looking at the charts (and because yesterday I received some questions around this): How much money TSLA loses each quarter at this stage does not matter nearly as much as the rate of change in its car production and sales.

That is the basic definition of a growth stock. And Tesla is a growth stock.

TSLA Stock Charts

Looking at Tesla shares through the lens of their multiyear weekly chart, we see that TSLA has spent the majority of the past couple years bouncing around in a wide trading range that for the most part spans from around $180 on the lower end to about $285 on the upper end.



Click to Enlarge

Just last week, TSLA stock once again bumped into the upper end of this range, where it thus far has been promptly rejected. Note also that the most recent ascent over the past couple of months has seen the stock rally from the lower end to the upper end of this range in a straight shot.

Next Page