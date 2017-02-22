Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock May Be In “Ludicrous Mode”

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock has been in overdrive. Part of this has been due to the general bullishness across the markets, which seem to hit new highs every day. But the TSLA stock performance has been more than this. Since early December, the shares have gained a sizzling 47%. By comparison, during the same period Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is up about 13%, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) has gained about 22% and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is up 14%.

But going forward, it’s probably reasonable for investors to, well, get more cautious on TSLA stock, which reports earnings Wednesday. Consider that yesterday UBS Group AG (USA) (NYSE: UBS ) analyst Colin Langan published a grim report on the company.

One of his big worries is the recent purchase of SolarCity, which has been a persistent money-loser. The company may also face more pressures as the Donald Trump Administration takes steps to pull back support for the clean-energy industry.

According to Langan: “We continue to believe SolarCity is an unneeded distraction during a very challenging launch period.” Actually, his price target on TSLA stock is at $160.

Oh, and Wall Street has taken this to heart. On news of the report, Tesla stock fell nearly 4%. In other words, the shares appear to be particularly vulnerable to any negative news.

Yet Langan is certainly not the only Wall Street analyst who is bearish. Just look Cowen’s Jeffrey Osborne. On Wednesday, he reaffirmed his lowly price target on TSLA stock at $155. Again, he is skeptical about the SolarCity deal.

Despite all this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has certainly found ways to gin things up. For example, he has indicated that the company is planning to enter India and the United Arab Emirates. No doubt, these markets have large populations of wealthy people that would love to buy Tesla cars. But then again, it will still take time to get traction. Let’s face it, there will need to be investments in core infrastructure, like charging stations.

