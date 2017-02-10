Tesla Inc (TSLA) CEO Denies Employees Suffer Poor Working Conditions

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk is denying claims that its employees suffer poor working conditions.

The claims against Tesla Inc come from Jose Moran, an employee at its San Francisco Fremont plant. Moran claims that the employees have to put in mandatory overtime, suffer preventable injuries don’t get adequate pay.

Jose Moran made all of these claims in a recent Medium post. He also says that management at the factory has taken steps to keep workers from coming together to form a union. This includes allegedly having them sign a new confidentiality policy.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk argues that this ins’t the case. He claims that the allegations made by Moran are “morally outrageous“. Musk also went on to say that he believes that the employee was a plant from the United Auto Workers to try and rally other employees to push for unionization, reports CNBC.

The United Auto Workers have disputed Elon Musk’s accusations about Jose Moran being a plant. It also claims that other employees of Tesla Inc have come to it speaking about wanting to unionize. It says it will welcome these employees “with open arms.”

According to USA Today, the Tesla Inc plant is the only one owned by an auto company in the United States that isn’t unionized. However, there isn’t a single plant in the country that is operated by a foreign automaker that does have a union. United Auto Workers has had its eye on unionizing the TSLA plant since at least May 2016.