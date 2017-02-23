Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock Is CRAZY Cheap

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ) desperately needed some good news heading into its fourth quarter earnings report. TEVA stock hit its lowest level in over a decade the week before, after its CEO resigned abruptly.

The departure of CEO Erez Vigodman came amidst reports of bribery investigations in the company’s home country of Israel. And it came after a long decline in TEVA stock, driven by pricing pressure, questionable acquisitions, and a “patent cliff” for Teva Pharmaceutical’s key drug, Copaxone.

And while Q4 earnings delivered, the news wasn’t great. Revenue increased 33%, but that came almost solely from the acquisition of Allergan plc’s (NYSE: AGN ) generics business. Teva Pharmaceutical paid $40.5 billion in a transaction that has boosted sales as well as Teva’s debt load. Margins were pressured, reflected in non-GAAP EPS that increased just 8% despite the 33% rise in sales.

But the company also reaffirmed 2017 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.30. That eased fears of another reduction in the 2017 outlook, which had been cut in January from $6-$6.50. The news was enough to drive a “relief rally” in TEVA stock, which now has climbed more than 10% from its lows.

There should be more upside ahead, even if the road might be bumpy. Teva does have numerous risks, both near-term and long-term. But it also has tremendous potential, a cheap multiple, and a new CEO on the way. There’s a turnaround opportunity in TEVA stock and it doesn’t look quite priced in.

Why It’s Crazy to Buy Teva Stock

Admittedly, there are concerns across the board for Teva stock. The patent invalidation for Copaxone, a multiple sclerosis treatment, puts an estimated 20% of revenue, and possibly 40%-plus of profit, at risk. On the Q4 call, CFO Eyal Desheh estimated an $800 million cash flow impact in 2017, should competition enter immediately.

That entrance — which would occur if Teva loses its appeal — also would shave 75 to 95 cents off EPS.

The combination of lower earnings and higher debt after the Allergan deal raises another risk. Teva’s leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) at the end of 2016 was 4.7. That doesn’t imply immediate risk of bankruptcy, to be sure. But Teva bonds that mature in 2026 have fallen about 12% just since September. Clearly, the debt markets are pricing in a greater, if still modest, possibility of a restructuring that could wipe out TEVA stock.

The company now faces the challenge of finding a new CEO. Both previous CEOs left relatively quickly, amid questions of fit within Teva’s culture and clashes with the company’s board. The company’s current bylaws require the CEO to reside in Israel, though it’s possible those could be changed for the next candidate.

The bear case for TEVA stock is that, yes, it is cheap — and for good reason. Declining profits, a $36 billion debt load, concerns about generic pricing, and the loss of Copaxone all present significant risks. And those risks justify a 7x multiple to the midpoint of 2017 EPS guidance.

Why Teva Stock Is a Buy Nonetheless

Those concerns are valid. But they’re also backward-looking.

