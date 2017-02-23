The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to melt to incremental new highs, seemingly oblivious to the build up of overbought technical indicators, extreme bullish sentiment, and the risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Stock charts are an amazing thing to watch right now, with breakouts popping up left and right.

While some of the other major averages are dithering here (ahem, Nasdaq, ahem) the Dow Jones is steadfast.

Breadth has been an ongoing concern as buying interest has been focused on areas like financials and industrials. So assuming the uptrend is going to continue, buying interest will need to widen. Nonetheless, a number of stocks look ready to roar, and they come across a number of sectors — from tech to consumer staples to even utilities.

The following is what I believe the 10 best stock charts on Wall Street right now — and many of them are comeback stories.

