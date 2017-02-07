The 3 Best Bank Stocks to Buy on Any Meaningful Dips

This year was meant to be the year of the bank stocks. With interest rates expected to rise and the Trump administration’s policies looking favorable for the financial sector, the stocks to buy were those within the banking industry.

However, in recent weeks there has been some indication that banking stocks could see a dip on the horizon. Investors may be starting to lose confidence in President Trump’s pro-business, ‘America first’ agenda, which is hurting the market.

While his promises to do away with the regulations that have been weighing on banks for years appeared to be a catalyst for stock prices, the uncertainty that has begun to creep into the market now that Trump is in office may have the opposite effect.

Over the next few weeks, Trump will continue making sweeping changes to U.S. trade and foreign policies, which could weigh on the market as a whole and cause a dip. Should bank stocks continue to slide, investors would be wise to keep the long-game in mind and snap up some banking stocks before rising interest rates and improved regulatory conditions lift their share prices once again.

Here’s a look at three bank stocks to buy on the next dip.

