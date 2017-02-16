The Trader’s Actionable Guide To Trump (EWW, PJP)

There are aspects to Trump’s public comments that concern me. He says stuff that makes me sit up and take notice, especially on the military front.

Yet, rather than blindly accepting the “news” that best supports my biases, I try to view each new Trump “event” objectively.

By contrast, the progressives/liberals unfailingly fall for every bit of click-bait that reinforces their view that Trump is a detestable, woman-hating, earth killer and the epitome of a capitalist pig.

On the other side of the philosophical wall, there are an almost equal number of people who view Trump as a Knight Exemplar, come to smite the corrupt politicos and smash down the self-loathing, politically correct, climate-alarmist, and meddling-big-government, perfect-world socialists that have all but destroyed the American dream.

This is especially true because of the extraordinary media bias that takes every small thing Trump does or says and blows it way out of proportion.

Any investor worth the moniker knows markets operate largely on emotion.

And that gives rise to the Trump Trade.

What Most People Are Missing… and How to Profit from It

A more nuanced view of Trump’s various strong words has to take into account his deep experience negotiating hundred-million-dollar deals in the hardball world of New York and New Jersey real estate.

We’re talking about sitting across the table from dozens of the world’s highest-paid lawyers and hammering out deals that mollify not just the sellers of the prime real estate, but also the zoning boards, unions, owners of neighboring properties, etc.

Succeeding in that world requires a level of focus, determination, and skill that is impossible for the average person to even imagine. It is as hardball as it comes. Anywhere.

Now ask yourself, how would someone with Trump’s negotiating credentials approach a counterparty ahead of a negotiation?

Would they signal in advance what they wanted and all that they were willing to give up in order to get what they were after?

Or would they come in hard with outsized threats and posturing, setting the stage to ultimately prevail on the points that count?

Case in point, Trump has made much of the idea that he’ll make Mexico pay for a wall between the two countries. Among the many rejoinders to the idea, former Mexican President Fox said, “I’m not going to pay for that f#&#ing wall!”

And so, thanks to Trump’s posturing, the negotiations began with arguing about who is going to pay for the wall—not even the wall itself.

Getting the opposition to negotiate at the top of the range you set, in order to eventually settle for what you actually want, is Negotiation 101. And Trump is way, way past Negotiation 101.

Viewed through that particular lens—and I think I am at least directionally correct, as Trump would be hard pressed to forget all he has learned about negotiating just because he’s been elected president—we can expect his administration to be something of a rollercoaster ride.

That’s because he has a big agenda.

And he has a lot of opposition to cut through in order to accomplish that agenda. As such, I suspect hardly a week will go by without Trump saying or doing something—loudly—that seems outrageous, ill-advised, or bullying.

And the media, as set against Trump as they are, can predictably be expected to scream as loud as they can about his latest outrage and all the dire consequences. Viewed from the negotiator’s perspective, they are playing right into his hands.

Likewise, we need to look past the posturing and try to ascertain what Trump’s end goals are.

