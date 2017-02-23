These Dividend Stocks Have Beaten the S&P 500 for Years

Looking for a reliable benchmark for stock returns in the next decade?

I’ve got one for you: 7.1%.

I say “reliable” because that’s what the S&P 500 has returned, in price growth and dividends, over the last 10 years. And with that timeframe including the worst crash in living history, we can take it as a conservative benchmark for long-term stock returns for the next decade or longer.

Seven percent is great, especially when you’re only getting 1% in a bank account or CD. But there are two problems here.

The first is drawdowns. Over half of that return comes in the form of price growth, which means it’s a paper gain unless you sell your shares. If you need to tap your stock investments during a market correction or panic, you’ve got a problem: you’ll end up selling at a loss, just to get the cash you need. And that will erode your capital, making your actual return much worse than what you’d get from a buy-and-hold strategy.

This is why most financial advisors recommend that you only put money in the stock market that you won’t need for a long time.

It’s sage advice, but in the real world, it’s not good enough. We want investments that will enrich us and give us a reliable income stream without having to worry about cashing out at the wrong time.

This is the idea behind our No-Withdrawal Portfolio.

The strategy is simple: find best-of-breed high-yield investments that provide a dividend payout of 6% or more (ideally around 8%), so we can reliably liquidate that 7.1% annualized gain every year without destroying our principal.

You just can’t do this by investing in the S&P 500.

But with high-yield investments, it’s not only possible; it’s easy.

To show you how, I’m going to take just three high-yield assets from different parts of the market.

In reality, the No-Withdrawal Portfolio is much more diversified than this, but the income stream these three investments give us is pretty much the same.

We’ll take one real estate investment trust (REIT), W.P. Carey Inc. REIT ( WPC ); one BDC, Main Street Capital Corporation ( MAIN ); and one bond-focused closed-end fund (CEF), Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund ( DMO ).

Already, you can see the diversification. We’re exposed to real estate, mid-sized US businesses in various industries, and debt markets. This approach results in a higher income stream, higher returns and better capital preservation than just investing in the S&P 500.

