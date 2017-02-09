3 Covered Calls to Cash in on Blue-Chip Stocks

Options are still considered rather exotic securities by the average investor, and in some ways, that’s a good thing. They can be exotic and there is a higher degree of risk associated with them, depending on what one’s investment goals are. I made big mistakes using options early in my investing life because I didn’t really have a clear purpose for using them.

However, there is one basic strategy that may be of interest to the average income investor, and it’s a strategy involving covered calls. This is one of a few strategies I’ll be using in my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

With covered calls, you either own a stock or purchase it, and then sell the right, but not the obligation, for another person to buy that stock from you at a given price on a given day. It generates income for you when you sell the call.

I sometimes like to use blue-chip stocks when selling covered calls. That’s because they tend to have modest premiums, and if you don’t have the stock called away, you are still owning a quality company. If it does get called away, you can always buy it back.

