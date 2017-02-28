3 Dow Jones Stocks That Are Set Up for Failure

Stocks are suffering a rare selloff on Tuesday as investors brace for President Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress. A definite “risk off” smell is in the air after Monday’s rally to new highs represented the longest-ever run of consecutive records. As you know, breadth has been narrow, the advance has been led by “defensive” stocks in areas like utilities lately, and sentiment measures are off-the-charts extreme.

Source: Shutterstock

No surprise then that the CBOE Volatility Index (INDEXCBOE: VIX ) is pushing up and out of its upper Bollinger band for the first time since late October as traders scoop up protection against a sustained downside move.

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s record uptrend at risk, the narrow group of stocks that have been powering it higher look vulnerable to a nasty pullback as the air pocket of momentum-chasing and momentum-buying suddenly collapses.

Here are three Dow titans that have led the charge higher, but are now looking shaky:

