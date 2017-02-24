3 Dow Titans Buckling Under the Pressure

U.S. equities are suffering a rare bout of weakness on Friday, which is set to break the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 10-day winning streak — matching the record from 1987 for the best-ever run for the index since its inception.

Source: Shutterstock

Narrow breadth, extended sentiment and weakness in other areas of the market, such as Treasury yields, have cast a pall over the uptrend. And now, finally, the bears are showing some signs of life as a growing number of mega-cap heavyweights within the Dow roll over amid rising selling pressure.

Here are three to watch:

Next Page