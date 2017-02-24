Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

3 Dow Titans Buckling Under the Pressure

The historic run in the markets can't withstand the pressure from Treasuries

  |  By Anthony Mirhaydari, InvestorPlace Market Strategist
    View All  

U.S. equities are suffering a rare bout of weakness on Friday, which is set to break the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 10-day winning streak — matching the record from 1987 for the best-ever run for the index since its inception.

3 Dow Titans Buckling Under the Pressure
Source: Shutterstock

Narrow breadth, extended sentiment and weakness in other areas of the market, such as Treasury yields, have cast a pall over the uptrend. And now, finally, the bears are showing some signs of life as a growing number of mega-cap heavyweights within the Dow roll over amid rising selling pressure.

Here are three to watch:

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/02/three-dow-titans-in-trouble/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC