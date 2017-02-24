3 Earnings Reports That Should Be on Your Radar

The markets have posted another solid week overall, with the S&P 500 gaining nearly 6% already this year. With regards to earnings, tech companies largely stole the spotlight, with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) cooling a bit after releasing fourth-quarter numbers and announcing the departure of its CFO on Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

But earnings season is far from over. In addition to GDP, manufacturing and other important indicators coming out next week, there are also several earnings reports all investors should keep an eye on.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD ), Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN ) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD ) are all blowing away the broader market with double-digit gains just two months into 2017.

Will their earnings reports add more fuel to the fire? Let’s take a look.

