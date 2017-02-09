3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in the Trump Era

Warren Buffett may not have wanted Donald Trump in the White House, but he’s sure taking advantage of the opportunities Trump will provide for investors. Despite Buffett’s public support of Hillary Clinton, Buffett stocks are as well-positioned for the Trump presidency as any others.

Buffett may have been disappointed on Election Day. Fortunately, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) shareholders are drowning their election sorrows in cash. November was BRK.B’s best month performance-wise in six years. Buffett himself recently admitted to buying stocks hand-over-fist since Trump’s victory.

In a CNBC interview, Buffett said he has bought $12 billion in common stock in the three months following the election. That’s certainly some aggressive buying from a man who only bought $5.2 billion in stocks in nine months heading into the election.

Investors won’t know exactly what Buffett stocks the Oracle of Omaha has been snatching up until Berkshire files its fourth-quarter 13F form in about a week. However, here are three Buffett stocks that are likely candidates.

