3 Struggling Stocks That Could Make Epic Runs

U.S. equities continue to push to new record highs on Tuesday as Wall Street returns from a long holiday weekend. News flow is light, with focus dominated by headlines out of Washington D.C. as the war of words between the media and President Trump continues.

Source: Shutterstock

No major catalysts are in play Tuesday, as large caps enjoy their 12th straight rally out of the 14 sessions of the month to date.

Breadth remains a problem, however, with investors focused on powerful rallies in names like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) while ignoring a large list of nagging issues. In a positive sign that perhaps the uptrend will persist and that 21,000 is in play for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, I’m noticing investors rounding back to bid up underperforming names in a search for value.

Here are three struggling stocks that look fit for a turnaround in 2017:

Next Page