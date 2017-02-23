Thursday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

U.S. stock futures are headed higher this morning, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average looks to bank its 10th-consecutive winning session. Yesterday’s positive finish marked the longest streak of all-time-high closes for the Dow since 1987. Oil prices are helping to boost sentiment this morning, with crude oil up 1.5% $54.40 per barrel after the American Petroleum Institute showed an 884,000-barrel decline in U.S. crude supplies last week.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have added 0.1%, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures edging 0.08% higher.

On the options front, volume was anemic on Wednesday, with only about 13.8 million calls and 12.3 million puts changing hands on the session. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio came in at 0.60, while the 10-day moving average tagged its third-consecutive two-month low, also at 0.6.

Turning to Wednesday’s volume leaders, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) continued to see heavy call volume after news that BAC stock is a top holding among the biggest hedge funds. Elsewhere, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) remains a hot options topic ahead of next week’s 2017 Game Developers Conference and the release of its latest CPU chipset.

Finally, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ) continues to tank after not reaching a deal with Indonesia for its Grasberg copper mine.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

With the promise of higher interest rates and lax regulations under the Donald Trump administration, financials are hot — so hot that hedge funds are piling into the sector left and right. According to a FactSet report, “The top 50 hedge funds bought $3.5 billion worth of stock in the financials group during the fourth quarter,” with BofA making up $1.5 billion of those investments.

What’s more, BAC stock was also the second largest purchase overall for hedge funds in the fourth quarter.

BAC options traders gravitated heavily toward the stock in yesterday’s activity following the report, with 821,000 contracts changing hands. Furthermore, 75% of Wednesday’s activity was comprised of call options activity. Looking out to the March series, BAC options traders are betting big on a continued rally.

Currently, the put/call open interest ratio for the series comes in at 0.47, meaning that calls more than double puts in March. With hints that another rate hike could be in the offering from the Fed, these calls may be speculative bets on a positive outcome for BAC stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

It’s a rally that just won’t quit. Despite increased volatility, AMD stock continues to march higher on the prospects of a strong 2017 performance. Next week’s 2017 Game Developers Conference offers another potential up-leg for AMD stock, as the event is expected to coincide with the early March release of the company’s latest Ryzen CPU chipset — which is reportedly cheaper and just as powerful as Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) top-of-the-line i7 chips.

