Buy Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock While the World Hates It

Often, the best time to load up on a stock is when everyone hates it, and right now everyone hates Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ). Some mistimed praise for the new administration, an earnings miss and over-reaction to the company’s two-tier ownership structure — which makes CEO Kevin Plank as secure in his job as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg — combined into a perfect storm for UAA stock holders.

Since Under Armour peaked in October 2015, shares are down nearly 80%. That’s despite the company’s 20% sales growth during 2016 and 10% growth in earnings.

Debt rose during 2016 by approximately 20%, but assets rose 25%, so debt as a percentage of assets went down slightly. Operating cash flow also took off in the fourth quarter, exceeding $300 million.

Still, some InvestorPlace writers are treating Under Armour like a dumpster fire. “Steer clear,” warns Laura Hoy. “Leave it for dead,” writes Lawrence Meyers.

It’s enough to make a contrarian want to call his broker.

What’s Wrong at Under Armour?

There are serious reasons for concern. The sell-through on Under Armour shoes is down 20%, but shoe sales must grow for the company to meet long-term goals.

Management made some big mistakes in 2016, increasing inventory and promotional spending just as Sports Authority, one of UAA’s biggest retail outlets, was disappearing and other retailers were under severe attack from online merchants.

The earnings miss, however, was not by a mile. Earnings per share was 2 cents short of expectations, revenue was short by $100 million and management guided down to $320 million of 2017 earnings, after earning $258.66 million in 2016.

Chip Molloy, who had joined UAA as Chief Financial Officer in January 2016, left for unspecified personal reasons. But he isn’t the guy who built this company.

Kevin Plank is the guy who built Under Armour. He’s now exercising damage control on the Trump comments, insisting that his praise was based on economics, not social policy.

What’s Right at Under Armour?

Plank wrote about Trump right after debuting new athletic apparel that’s made in Baltimore, part of a radical rethink concerning UAA’s supply chain that should benefit American workers. When your actions are politically correct, you look for credit. Some endorsers just took it personally.

