TJX Companies Inc (TJX): Here’s What You Should Know About Q4 Earnings

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX ) released its latest quarterly earnings data early Wednesday.

The apparel and home goods retailer revealed that it earned $677.93 million over the course of its fourth quarter of the most recent fiscal year. This amounted to $1.03 per share.

The figure was a 2% increase from the $666.47 million, or 99 cents per share TJX Companies brought in over the course of the same quarter in 2015. Earnings came in ahead of the $1 per share that the Wall Street consensus estimate called for.

Revenue amounted to $9.47 billion, which marked a year-over-year increase of 6% as the company raked in $8.96 billion in the same quarter in 2015. Analysts were expecting TJX Companies to have net sales of $9.44 billion.

The retailer also unveiled an updated quarterly dividend offering, which is now 20% higher. Additionally, its buyback offer includes up to $1.8 billion in TJX stock.

Consolidated comparable sales for TJX Companies rose by 3%, which was dimmer than the 6% increase experienced a year ago. However, the quarter was still successful overall thanks to higher traffic to its locations.

The company also updated its projections for the first quarter of the next fiscal year, which will see earnings in the range of 76 cents to 78 cents per share, topping the 76 cents per share earned the prior year.

This figure is weaker than the 81 cents per share that analysts expect. For the full fiscal year, earnings will be in the range of $3.80 to $3.89 per share, marking a 10% to 12% increase compared to the previous year.

TJX shares rose 0.1% Wednesday afternoon.