3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10 (ATTU, BBRY, SONS)

Here at Zacks, we don’t generally classify stocks as “cheap” or “expensive”, and rather than looking at the stock’s face value, we have a system that puts an emphasis on earnings estimate revisions to find stocks that will hopefully be winners for investors.

That being said, low-priced stocks can be attractive to smaller investors that can’t necessarily afford large stakes in companies with higher priced stocks.

When looking at these low-priced stocks, we can look at the same trends in growth, value, and momentum and apply the Zacks Rank to properly analyze the potential that these companies have.

Today we’ve highlighted three stocks that fall under the broad “technology sector.”

Each of these three stocks is currently trading for less than $10 per share and holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Take a look at the strong estimate revision activity and other factors that make these companies stick out right now:

Attunity Ltd (ATTU)

Attunity Ltd ( ATTU ) is a provider of software solutions that enable access, management, sharing, and distribution of data across enterprise platforms and the Cloud. After posting a surprise profit and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by eight cents last quarter, Attunity is riding a wave of momentum that has seen its stock gain nearly 50% over the past 12 weeks. The stock also holds an “A” grade for Growth and has a projected EPS growth rate of over 40%.

BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY)

BlackBerry Ltd ( BBRY ) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hardware and software solutions for the mobile communications market. The company has watched its Zacks Consensus Estimate gain a penny over the past 30 days, and our current estimate now calls for EPS growth of 45.83%. In spite of declining revenue, BlackBerry will be able to post year-over-year EPS growth because the company has successfully shifted its focus away from its failing handset division and towards the more-profitable software business.

Sonus Networks, Inc. (SONS)

Sonus Networks, Inc. ( SONS ) is a leading provider of voice infrastructure products for the new public network, and the company offers a variety of cloud-based, VoIP, and IP-based communications solutions. Sonus posted a surprise profit last quarter and it is already seeing its Zacks Consensus Estimates for its next fiscal quarter and year move higher. Furthermore, it is sporting an “A” grade for Momentum on top of its strong Zacks Rank.

The Bottom Line: Zack’s Rankings Matter for Investors

A stock’s market price is not a clear indicator of whether it is a good investment.

However, the nice thing about the Zacks Rank is that it can be applied to stocks of any price. All of the stocks highlighted here hold a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rankings, while also possessing other qualities that help them stick out. For smaller investors looking to find solid tech stocks at lower prices, this list is a great place to start.

Zacks’ Top 10 Stocks for 2017

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2017?

Who wouldn’t? Last year’s market-beating Top 10 portfolio produced 5 double-digit winners. For example, oil and natural gas giant Pioneer Natural Resources and First Republic Bank racked up stellar gains of +44.9% and +44.3% respectively. Now a brand-new list for 2017 has been hand-picked from 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank.

See the 2017 Top 10 right now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Attunity Ltd. (ATTU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonus Networks, Inc. (SONS): Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BBRY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

More From InvestorPlace