During the campaign, President Trump focused on several key issues, and one in particular he believed would create millions of jobs for Americans; his pledge to spend $1 trillion dollars on infrastructure projects over the next 10 years. This plan included the rebuilding and the repair of America’s crumbling roads, highways, bridges, airports, tunnels, and railways.

In his inaugural address, the newly elected President doubled down on his campaign promise to rebuild America. “We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work, rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.”

Now, I think we all have seen the vicious acrimony between the two parties during the election process, and after the election, but this is one area where most see common ground between the President and the leaders of the Democratic party. Just a few weeks ago, Senate Democrats unveiled their ten year $1 trillion infrastructure plan that they claim will create 15 million jobs. In this proposal are plans to fix roads, bridges, sewers, railroads, public school construction, the expansion of some ports, and waterway infrastructure.

Further, the near disaster Oroville dam crisis, has recently refocused the spotlight on the need for infrastructure repairs across the nation. According to a 2013 report, of the nation’s 87,359 dams, 14,726 are classified as high hazard potential (this classification means that if one of these 14,726 dams fails, lives will be lost).

Just yesterday, commenting on the Oroville dam situation, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated, “The President has been keeping a close eye on the Oroville Dam situation in California. We’ve worked closely with Doug LaMalfa who represents California’s 1st [congressional] district, where the dam is located, and other state officials to help people who have been impacted.”

“The situation is a textbook example of why we need to pursue a major infrastructure package in Congress. Dams, bridges, roads, and all ports around the country have fallen into disrepair. In order to prevent the next disaster, we will pursue the President’s vision for an overhaul of our nation’s crumbling infrastructure.”

We have selected 7 companies that are well positioned to take advantage of any form of infrastructure repair.

The group includes three mining companies, two steel producers, and two building products companies.

