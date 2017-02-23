How to Trade Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock for 150% Upside

I’ve said before, but I’ll say it again: In a market long overdue for a rest, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) looks great both off and on the MU stock chart. For bullish investors, a limited risk and modified butterfly is a smart way to position.

They say a rising market tide lifts all stocks. However, it’s never that easy. Even if one were to take the well-worn adage at face value, it fails to address the ebbs and flows that occur regularly beneath the surface of “Nasdaq Hits New Highs!” headlines. Case in point, MU stock.

Within the benevolent tide that’s taken the Nasdaq up an astonishing 10%, shares of Micron are up a slightly less forceful 8%.

At the same time, MU has failed to show anything resembling the broader market’s price tenacity. But is Micron’s lack of steady-eddy resilience a cause for concern or merely a reflection of the market’s subsurface ebbs and flows?

Upon examination of the MU stock chart, this strategist believes it’s the more benign price action of the latter and the type that will lead to an upside resolution and period of outperformance.

Why, you might ask? The short answer is not much has changed off the price chart since writing about Micron on Jan. 30. As such, the current MU stock action should prove an opportunity to get long “a tiger that needs to be ridden” at attractive levels, as Micron’s business cycle begins to fire on all cylinders.

MU Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge Since last writing about MU stock, the price performance has been anything but the carefree blue skies spied in the Nasdaq. After hitting fresh highs, shares have retreated by about -1.5% compared to a gain of about 5% for the tech-heavy index.

The good news in MU’s defiant price behavior is that, considering what’s been said, the chart reflects a low-risk spot entry into the existing uptrend.

Backing our view is a fresh pivot low in MU stock that has held both the 50-day simple moving average and 50% retracement level, as well as a stochastics crossover in oversold territory.

But in case we’re wrong, a limited-risk options spread in lieu of stock might be worth considering.

