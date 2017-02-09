Trade of the Day: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

To receive further updates on this Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bullish trade on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

The potential rollback of financial regulations has already started with changes to advisory rules last Friday.

Although future changes will take some time to be implemented, the potential should push financial stocks (especially the broker/banks) to new highs.

We’re recommending calls on MS, with the stock recently crossing resistance. The stock’s performance during an otherwise slow week for the financials is encouraging, and the timing looks good.

‘Buy to open’ the MS March 45 Calls (MS170317C00045000) for a maximum price of $1.30.

